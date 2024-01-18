Capitol Police investigated more than 8,000 threats against lawmakers last year

U.S. Capitol Police investigated 8,008 threats against members of Congress last year, according to new case numbers released Thursday.

Last year’s tally marked an increase from a figure released for 2022, but it's below the 9,625 cases the agency investigated in 2021 when the Jan. 6 riot occurred. Figures in recent years have remained largely elevated when contrasted with the 5,206 cases Capitol Police investigated just five years ago in 2018.

In Thursday's release, Capitol Police said that "a wide range of threats and concerning statements" had been directed at lawmakers from both political parties through various modes of communication including phone, social media, email, and others.

With the upcoming campaign season, the department is expecting 2024 to be "a very busy year for our special agents," USCP Assistant Chief of Protective and Intelligence Operations Ashan M. Benedict said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In August last year, Capitol Police announced fresh efforts to shore up its recruitment of agents and investigators to protect members of Congress amid a wave of threats to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

A Nevada man was arrested and charged in October with leaving a series of antisemitic, profanity-laced voicemails at the office of Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a prominent Jewish voice in support of Israel after Hamas’ attacks there.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

The FBI is still offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who left pipe bombs on Capitol Hill on Jan. 5, 2021.