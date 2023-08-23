Burnt-out vintage Ferrari from 1954 sells for nearly $2 million at auction

Buying a new car can be expensive -- especially if it's a luxury vehicle.

Apparently, it doesn't matter if the luxury vehicle is a dented, destroyed and burnt-out shell of itself.

At an RM Sotheby’s auction in California, a 1954 Ferrari Ferrari Mondial Spider Series I was sold for $1.875 million.

The vehicle, which was one of 13 ever made, was wrecked and burned in a motor race sometime in the 1960s, according to the auction website. It was originally raced in 1954 by ex-Scuderia Ferrari team driver Franco Cortese, who is famous for piloting the first Ferrari built to their first overall victory in 1947.

Here's what the Ferrari looked like in its heyday:

Chassis 0406 MD with Franco Cortese behind the wheel at the Coppa della Toscana, April 1954.

© Archivio Foto Locchi Florence

The four-cylinder car specialized in driving on tracks with many curves and few straightaways, where a smaller engine was preferred.

Along with the shell of the car, the engine was included in the auction price.

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina

©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The car was previously owned by Walter Medlin, a real estate agent who preserved its race-damaged condition.

The new buyer is undisclosed.