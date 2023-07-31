Placer County

Big-rig crashes, spills 20 tons of chocolate across California highway

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A big-rig crashed, caught fire and spilled 40,000 pounds of chocolate on Interstate 80 in Placer County, according to Cal Fire.

The crash, first reported by KCRA, occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on westbound I-80 in Colfax, Cal Fire said.

According to reports, the trailer caught fire and became separated from the tractor before crashing.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the truck's trailer.

This article tagged under:

Placer CountyCaliforniaInterstate 80
