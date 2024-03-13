California teen raped, held captive for 6 days before escaping, police say

A kidnapped 17-year-old girl was raped as she was held for six days at a Big Bear Lake area home before she escaped from a locked vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The teen was picked up March 1 by 26-year-old Zackary Dourousseau, who drove her to his home and asked for sex, the sheriff's department said. When she refused, she was held at the residence for six days, during which she was given little food and water, forced to drink alcohol and raped, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

"Dourousseau forced the victim to drive to work with him where she was held inside of his locked vehicle," the department said in a statement. "The victim was able to escape and ran to a local business where employees called for deputy assistance."

Deputies responded to the 40700 block of Village Drive to help the victim. It was not immediately clear whether she knew Dourousseau prior to the March 1 encounter.

Dourousseau was later found at his home in Sugarloaf and arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and statutory rape. A court date was scheduled for March 18. Jail records indicated he was released from custody on bail.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous were asked to call 800-782-7463 or leave information on the website.