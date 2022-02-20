Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Biden Convenes National Security Council on Ukraine

The meeting comes amid a rise in cease-fire violations as Moscow-supported separatists battle government forces

Courtesy: The White House

President Joe Biden is convening a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday over fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine.

Biden's national security team, “reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting comes after monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded a significant rise in cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. Moscow-supported separatists have been fighting government forces there since 2014 amid a series of shaky cease-fires.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

