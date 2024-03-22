Stafford County

Beef over McDonald's fries leads to brawl between tow truck drivers and sheriff's deputies in Virginia

A tow truck driver upset with his french fry order got into an argument with staff at a McDonald’s Thursday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

By Matthew Stabley

File photo of McDonald's Golden Arches
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Two Virginia sheriff’s deputies were injured and five employees of a tow truck company were charged after a brawl that began over McDonald’s french fries.

A tow truck driver upset with his french fry order got into an argument with staff at a McDonald’s Thursday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The argument grew when another customer intervened on behalf of the employees.

Restaurant management asked the tow truck driver and the group of coworkers with him to leave, but they refused, the sheriff’s office said. Management told the tow truck drivers they were trespassing, and one still refused to leave.

When a deputy attempted to arrest that driver, he tried to run away but was tackled and handcuffed, the sheriff’s office said.

As that man was being escorted to a patrol car, other drivers surrounded a deputy, shouting profanities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies deployed pepper spray, and another driver threw a deputy to the ground by his neck, according to the sheriff's office. The driver was tasered and handcuffed.

Three other tow truck drivers also were arrested. All five were charged and released on their own recognizance.

Two deputies went to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department and Virginia State Police also responded to the brawl.

