Pennsylvania

Bayer ordered to pay $2.25B after jury finds Roundup weed killer caused Pennsylvania man's cancer

John McKivison, 49, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma “after using Roundup on his property for 20 years,” his attorneys said. Bayer plans to appeal the verdict.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Bottles of Monsanto's Roundup are seen for sale, June 19, 2018, at a retail store in Glendale, Calif.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images (File)

A Pennsylvania man who said his cancer was caused by Bayer's Roundup weed killer was awarded a $2.25 billion verdict by a Philadelphia jury.

John McKivison, 49, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma "after using Roundup on his property for 20 years," his attorneys Tom Kline and Jason Itkin said in a joint statement. He sued the Monsanto Company, which is owned by Bayer, in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

On Friday, the jury handed down the verdict, which includes $2 billion in punitive damages.

Lawsuits Nov 1, 2023

Jury reaches $332 million verdict in trial claiming Roundup caused California man's cancer

Jun 24, 2020

Bayer Paying Up to $10.9B to Settle Monsanto Weedkiller Case

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"The jury's unanimous verdict was a condemnation of 50 years of misconduct by Monsanto and a declaration that its misconduct was in reckless disregard of human safety and a substantial cause of John McKivison's cancer," Kline and Itkin said.

The attorneys said the award amount "sends a clear message that this multi-national corporation needs top to bottom change."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us