dorchester

WATCH: Baby inside car during Boston carjacking was left on the side of the road

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking

By Thea DiGiammerino and Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby was in the backseat during a carjacking in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday, according to Boston police, and the suspect then left the child on the side of the road.

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking, which happened near Seaver Street and Geneva Avenue just before 3 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the baby on the side of the road at Geneva and Columbia Road.

The baby has since been reunited with the family.

The vehicle has been found, but no suspects were taken into custody.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police released images of a man being sought in the case.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us