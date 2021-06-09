Mexico

At Least 7 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mexico Bus Crash Near US Border

By Rafael Avitabile and Telemundo 20 Staff

Telemundo 20

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in a rollover bus crash south of Rosarito, Mexico, Tuesday night, according to the Tijuana Police Department.

The bus, reportedly carrying more than 50 Hyundai factory workers, crashed along the Tijuana-Rosarito 2000 Corridor near Popotla.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters and paramedics were trying to extricate multiple passengers trapped in the wrecked bus, which rolled over on its side during the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Policía: Volcadura de autobús deja al menos siete muertos y múltiples heridos en Rosarito

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us