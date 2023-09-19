Aston Martin stolen in brazen carjacking in Connecticut found, two arrested

Westport police said they have located the Aston Martin that was stolen during a brazen carjacking on Sunday and they have arrested a 16-year-old suspect and a Berlin man after finding the stolen vehicle as well as several others at his house.

The carjacking happened on Bayberry Lane in Westport around 3:50 p.m. Sunday and police released two videos that showed two masked carjackers as they entered the Westport garage, pulled the driver from the luxury vehicle and stole the car.

Police said they obtained a warrant to search a Berlin home and recovered four stolen vehicles -- the Aston Martin taken during the carjacking in Westport, a 2021 BMW 530i that was stolen from Westport on Sept. 16 and used in the carjacking, a BMW stolen from Ridgefield and a Porsche stolen from Rhode Island.

The Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force arrested 39-year-old Derek McGill, who lives at the Berlin home where the stolen cars were found, but he does not currently have charges pending in Westport, Westport police said

McGill is being held on a $250,000 bond and has been charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree, one count of payment card theft, one count of illegal operation of a chop shop and conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop.

Westport police said these BMWs were recovered.

Westport police said this Porche was also recovered.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a Waterbury home and found a handgun with an extended magazine.

Westport police said they have arrested a 16-year-old resident who lives at the home after they found evidence linking him to the carjacking.

He was charged with strangulation in the first degree, robbery by carjacking, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree and assault in the third degree.

Police said he is also suspected in the theft of the BMW on Sept. 16 that was used in the carjacking and was charged with larceny of motor vehicle in the first degree and illegal taking of a payment card.

Westport Detectives said they will seek an order to detain and if it is granted the teen will be transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center later today.

“By utilizing technology, inter-departmental cooperation, and good old fashioned police work, the Detective Bureau in concert with Bridgeport Auto-theft Task Force was able to make rapid progress in this investigation which resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects less than 36 hours after the incident occurred,” Chief Foti Koskinas said in a statement.