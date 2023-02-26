Florida

Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Kodak Black After Allegedly Testing Positive for Fentanyl

As a result, Black’s release has been revoked and an arrest warrant was signed by a Broward County judge Thursday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An arrest warrant has been issued for South Florida native and international superstar rapper Kodak Black for allegedly violating his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month.

According to the Broward County Clerk of Courts, Bill Kapri - the legal name of Kodak Black - violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

Authorities said the 25-year-old rapper first failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on February 3rd.

A few days later, on February 8th, he took a drug and alcohol test, which revealed traces of Fentanyl.

As a result, Black’s release has been revoked and an arrest warrant was signed by a Broward County judge Thursday.

Black was initially arrested in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags, authorities said.

Despite his run-ins with the law, Black has also been a great advocate for his hometown, often participating in philanthropic events to help those in need.

