Arguments to Begin Tuesday on Whether to Drop Case Against Fotis Dulos

Next week a judge will hear arguments from the state as to why the murder case against Fotis Dulos should be dropped after his death.

On Tuesday Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo will ask the judge to dismiss Dulos’ case in the death of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos died after a suicide attempt last month.

“I don’t know why we entertain any of the motions that were filed because the case is over,” Colangelo said.

What to Know Fotis Dulos was charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis Dulos died two days after a suicide attempt at his Farmington home, leaving many unanswered questions about the case against him.

His attorney is pushing to have his client tried posthumously

Colangelo said there is never a happy ending in cases like this and it's important to remember the five Dulos children who have been affected by this case.

"I know attorney Pattis filed motions I don’t know if the judge will even entertain them once they enter a nolle because there’s really no case," Colangelo said.

He also noted that he is waiting to learn if he will stay on the case after being named chief state's attorney.

"I’d like to stay involved in some way just because I’ve been involved with the investigation since day one," he said.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis has vowed to prove his client innocent. He said his team has made an appeal to the temporary administrator of his estate on how to proceed with his case even after his death.

“We’re not done on behalf of Mr. Dulos,” Pattis said. “He may have decided that the stress was too much to bear but this is not enough of a fight for us.”

Fotis Dulos pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him before his death, including murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and friend and former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, have also been charged in the case.

Mawhinney was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos and is being held on $2 million bond. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on March 31.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree. She has pleaded not guilty and is due in court on March 20.

A note found after Fotis Dulos' suicide attempt maintained his innocence and claimed that Troconis and Mawhinney were also innocent.

"From our position there’s still an active controversy here," defense attorney Kevin Smith said.

The note also stated that Pattis can explain what happened with the trash bags found along Albany Avenue, which, according to the arrest warrant, were disposed of by Fotis Dulos. Those trash bags contained bloody clothing that matched with Jennifer's DNA.

"What you hear will be of interest to you and it may change your perspective," Pattis said.

Colangelo said he recently met with Fotis Dulos sister to answer questions on the case. He is now working on getting new paperwork including police reports, lab reports and photographs to the attorneys for Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney’s attorneys—who are still charged as co-conspirators in the case.

Jennifer Dulos has still not been found.

Click here for more details on the investigation.

Search Continues for Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer Dulos is still missing. Police have a dedicated website on the search for Jennifer Dulos. They have set up a tipline at 203-594-3544 as well as a dedicated email address, findjenniferdulos@newcanaanct.gov.

Suicide Prevention Help

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.