Montgomery County

Amber Alert Issued for Cheltenham, Pa., Girl Abducted

The 7-year-old was taken from a home on Montgomery Avenue near the Cheltenham Township border with Philadelphia, Pennsylvania state police said.

By NBC10 Staff

Provided

A little girl was abducted by her father Friday afternoon from her home in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, according to Pennsylvania state police.

An Amber Alert was issued for Giselle Torres shortly after 5 p.m. after she was taken from Montgomery Avenue in the Elkins Park section. Giselle is described as 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a a white tank top and purple tights.

Police are searching for Juan Pablo Torres, 41, who allegedly took Torres at about 2:15 p.m. and left the area in a white or black Dodge Charger.

U.S. & World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 13 hours ago

Ginsburg Makes History as First Woman, Jewish American to Lie in State at US Capitol

Breonna Taylor 10 hours ago

Family Demands Release of Evidence in Breonna Taylor's Case

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing body armor, a face mask and glasses, police said.

Giselle does not live with her father, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Amber Alert information.

Cheltenham police told NBC10 that the two are believed to be in New York City.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyAmber AlertCheltenham Township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us