Amber Alert Issued for Cheltenham, Pa., Girl Abducted

A little girl was abducted by her father Friday afternoon from her home in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, according to Pennsylvania state police.

An Amber Alert was issued for Giselle Torres shortly after 5 p.m. after she was taken from Montgomery Avenue in the Elkins Park section. Giselle is described as 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a a white tank top and purple tights.

Police are searching for Juan Pablo Torres, 41, who allegedly took Torres at about 2:15 p.m. and left the area in a white or black Dodge Charger.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing body armor, a face mask and glasses, police said.

Giselle does not live with her father, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Amber Alert information.

Cheltenham police told NBC10 that the two are believed to be in New York City.