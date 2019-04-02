Multiple People Injured Near Nipsey Hussle Vigil

Multiple people were injured and at least one person was stabbed after a stampede took place possibly related to reports of shots fired near the Nipsey Hussle memorial in South Los Angeles Monday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was responding to reports of shots fired at approximately 8:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department said that reports of the shots fired were inaccurate a short time later.

At least one person was stabbed at the vigil, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted that initial reports from LAFD identified 12 people treated for injuries at the scene.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the scene and observed the crowd scatter multiple times, with multiple people injured and receiving medical attention from paramedics. Several police vehicles could be seen approaching the scene in response to the chaos.

Police proceeded to create a skirmish line dispersed the crowd that had gathered to pay respects to the slain rapper.

The LAFD said that the initial call was for shots fired, but upon arriving on scene, observed a mix of injuries.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert, NBC News reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.