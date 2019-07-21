Woman Dies in Md. After Hiking in Great Falls During Extreme Heat

A woman has died after she suffered a heat-related medical emergency while hiking the Billy Goat Trail in Great Falls. News4's Darcy Spencer reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A woman has died after suffering a heat-related medical emergency while hiking on the Maryland side of Great Falls, fire officials say.

Montgomery County rescue workers were called to the Billy Goat Trail in the C&O Canal Park Saturday afternoon to help an injured hiker.

They found the woman near the edge of the Potomac River suffering from a heat-related medical emergency and swift water rescue teams helped her.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter flew the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday, fire officials said she died.

No further information was released about the woman.

Park Police are investigating.

The Billy Goat Trail was closed Sunday for excessive heat.

Dangerous heat has gripped the D.C. region for days with feels-like temperatures exceeding 110 in some areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Heat is the top weather-related killer in the U.S. At least three other people have died in Maryland this year from heat-related causes, NBC News reported.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday. Officials recommend staying hydrated, staying in the shade and taking it easy with outdoor activities if you have to go outside during the extreme heat. Otherwise, it's advisable to stay indoors in air conditioned buildings.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington for updates.