Thousands of Identities, Personal Information Published in FBI-Related Hack

A nonprofit organization affiliated with the FBI confirmed that hackers breached the web servers of multiple chapters and published the names and addresses of hundreds of law enforcement personnel and thousands of other people online, NBC News reports.

The hacked materials, which were released late last week and obtained Sunday by NBC News, include names, job descriptions, email addresses and, in some cases, street addresses of more than 23,000 people in multiple databases. More than 1,000 of the email addresses belong to the FBI.gov domain and the domains of other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, FBI National Academy Associates, an organization supporting graduates of the FBI Academy, confirmed that the websites of three of its local chapters were breached and that "personal information has been obtained to be sold on the web."

The materials appear to have been made public as a proof of concept, establishing that the hackers are to be taken seriously. The hacking group — which NBC News isn't naming, along with other information that could lead to the materials — said it was in possession of even more sensitive information that it hoped to sell.