Thor the Bulldog Wins National Dog Show, Drops Hammer on 2,000 Other Good Boys and Girls

A bulldog named "Thor" wins the "Best in Show" at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on November 16, 2019, in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Featuring over 2,000 dog entrants across 200 breeds, the National Dog Show, now in its 18th year, is televised on NBC directly after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and has a viewership of 20 million.

It's Thanksgiving Day. Of course the National Dog Show was won by a short round dog that looks like it just swallowed a full turkey — the bulldog.

Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls (but you can call him Thor) beat out more than 2,000 other dogs for Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show. The competition took place on Nov. 16 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, but the results were kept in strictest secrecy until the show aired Thursday on NBC.

"I love this dog," trainer Eduardo Paris of Houston said of Thor, a 2-year-old, 60-pound boulder of tan and white who was born in Lima, Peru, and is owned by Kara Gordon of Midland, Pennsylvania.

"He's a dog that always gives everything for me," said Paris, who described Thor as "a very complete dog."