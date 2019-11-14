At Least Seven Victims in Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita - NBC New York
At Least Seven Victims in Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Authorities are responding to a report of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita. 

    Police and firefighters responded to Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. There are at least seven victims, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

    Details about the victims' conditions were not immediately available. It was not clear whether the victims are students at the school.

    Details about the shooting and shooter were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

    Aerial video showed student with hands raised being escorter by officers from the building. At least three ambulances were at the scene, and some have transported victims.

