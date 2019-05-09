San Francisco Teacher Forced to Pay Substitute While Battling Cancer

A San Francisco teacher battling cancer is being forced to pay her substitute while receiving treatment all because of a state-wide policy. Parents from the school are outraged and have raised money to help cover the costs. Ali Wolf reports.

A San Francisco elementary school teacher battling cancer is being forced to pay her substitute while she receives treatment all because of a state-wide law.

The instructor who wished to remain anonymous, teaches second grade at Park Elementary and parents are not only sad, they’re outraged over the law.

"I just feel sad that from what I heard she is a very good teacher and I just feel sad what's going on to her," said parent Narciso Flores-Diaz.

Instructors are given 10 sick days, once they use all days they are then given an additional 100 days leave, of which $195 is taken out daily from their salary to pay their substitute, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District said.

California State Senator Connie Leyva has been made aware of the issue and is trying to review the law.

"Candidly, I think that times have changed and it’s our job to change with the times," said Leyva.

Parent have raised more than $13,000 to help the instructor pay for her substitute while she receives treatment. The money raised is enough to cover the substitute through the end of the school year.

"Our school is pulling together to help her and to make her feel that she’s not alone," Flores-Diaz said.

The teachers union said they are talking with their members to find a change to the policy before negotiations for a new contract begin.