Ricin Suspected in Packages on Pentagon Campus

This Sept. 24, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of the Pentagon.

At least two packages inside a mail processing center on the Pentagon's campus are suspected to contain ricin, a Pentagon spokesman tells NBC News.

The mail processing center is located on the Pentagon campus but not within the Pentagon building itself.

The packages were addressed to someone in the Pentagon, the spokesman said.

The FBI is investigating.

Ricin is a poison found in castor beans. It can be a mist, a powder or dissolved in water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If inhaled or ingested, it can be deadly.

