A History of Notorious Recent Package Bombings in the US

A Florida man was arrested Friday in connection with more than a dozen crude pipe bombs that were mailed to prominent Democrats, including the Clintons, the Obamas and former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as other figures who have criticized President Donald Trump.



The bombs didn't detonate or cause any injuries, but FBI Director Christopher Wray said, "These are not hoax devices." The dayslong manhunt caught the nation's attention.



Below, read about other package bombers in recent American history: