Read Felicity Huffman's Full Statement on Prison Sentence - NBC New York
Read Felicity Huffman's Full Statement on Prison Sentence

Read Huffman's full statement on the sentencing, below

Published 18 minutes ago

    Kate Flock/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Actress Felicity Huffman, center, arrives at federal court with her husband actor William H. Macy in Boston on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

    Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for unlawfully paying $15,000 to improve her daughter's SAT scores. 

    The "Desperate Housewives" actress pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and fraud connected to a wider college admissions scheme that set the nation ablaze when it was uncovered earlier this year. 

    I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.

    I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

    I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.

    I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.

    My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.

      

