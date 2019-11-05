Man Killed at Maryland Popeyes Had Been Cutting in Front of Others in Line for Chicken Sandwich - NBC New York
Man Killed at Maryland Popeyes Had Been Cutting in Front of Others in Line for Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday

By Staff and Associated Press

Published 3 minutes ago

    An argument led to a fatal stabbing after a man cut in front of another man in a line designated for ordering chicken sandwiches at a Maryland Popeyes. Darcy Spencer reports.

    (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

    The man stabbed to death at a Popeyes in Maryland Monday evening had been cutting in front of people in the line for ordering chicken sandwiches, police said.

    A group of people was already in the line at the restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road when Kevin Davis arrived about 7 p.m. For 15 minutes, he methodically cut in front of people to get to the front of the line, where he was confronted by another customer, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

    Fifteen seconds later, Davis was stabbed outside one time by the man who confronted him, police said.

    "How does a confrontation lead to a homicide in 15 seconds?" Stawinski said. "That's a question they have been working on since we stood together in that parking lot last night."

    Police said the 28-year-old victim was from Oxon Hill. He died less than an hour later at a hospital.

    Many children were among the large dinner time crowd at the restaurant when Davis was killed.

    Investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department are calling on a suspect to surrender. They believe he left the scene in a vehicle but have no information about that vehicle.

    Police released a surveillance image of the man they are looking for.

    The Prince George's County Police Department released this