Prosecutors Won't Fight Rapper Meek Mill's Release From Prison

Meek Mill is seen after being sent to prison for probation violations.

One day after the mother of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill publicly asked District Attorney Larry Krasner to help free her son from jail, prosecutors answered the call.

“The office is not opposed to him being out on bail,” Krasner spokesman Ben Waxman told NBC10.

In a motion filed Wednesday in Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said "there is a strong likelihood of [Mill's] conviction being reversed" as a result of allegedly false testimony provided more than 10 years ago.

That questionable testimony was provided by Philadelphia police officer Reginald Graham, who was among 29 so-called corrupt cops identified by the district attorney's office.

Graham was the only government witness called at the 2007 trial, putting into question whether the court had an accurate understanding of what happened more than 10 years ago when Mill was first arrested, prosecutors said.

Last month, Mill's legal team submitted two affidavits from other Philadelphia police officers alleging that Graham “repeatedly engaged in misconduct, including lying,” according to court documents.

Ultimately, Mill’s fate rests in the hands of Judge Genece Brinkley, who has been accused having an “infatuation” with the rapper. She originally sentenced the rapper to time in prison plus 10 years probation.

“I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s matter and not opposing the request for bail,” Mill’s mother, Kathy Williams, said.

“The fact that [his] entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail.”

Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, also thanked Krasner’s office.

“We look forward to his immediate release by the court on bail in light of this development,” he said in a statement.

Mill was arrested in 2007 on gun charges and sentenced to 10 years probation. In 2017, Brinkley sentenced Mill to an additional two to four years in prison for a probation violation. Since then, Mill’s legal team has filed a series of unsuccessful motions to release the rapper while he sits behind bars in Chester County.

Despite his legal drama, the 30-year-old has skyrocketed to national fame after one of his songs, “Dreams and Nightmare,” became the unofficial anthem of the Eagles’ road to victory.