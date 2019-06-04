American Man Dies in Gunbattle With US Officials at San Ysidro Border Crossing

NBC 7 Audra Stafford updates what we know hours after the shooting occurred in San Ysidro south of San Diego.

A 23-year-old man identified as a U.S. citizen died Monday following a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, San Diego police officials confirmed.

Shots were fired after the northbound driver failed to stop for an inspection at the border crossing located south of San Diego, CPB confirmed.

A CBP spokesperson said a driver in a white pickup truck approached the port at around 7:30 p.m. and refused to stop.

"The suspect began firing a gun out of his vehicle towards the officers, then exited his vehicle and continued firing at the officers," the statement from SDPD Homicide explained. "The officers returned fire, striking the suspect."

CBP officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel tried to treat the suspect at the scene but he died from his injuries, SDPD homicide investigators said.

No motive was released for the shooting.

The man's identification was withheld pending notification of his family.

NBC 7 obtained video shot by a driver who had just crossed into the U.S.

Dozens of shots can be heard, as well as someone closer to the incident yelling “Get down, everybody get down!”

American Zooch Williams, who was on the Mexican side of the border waiting in line to cross, said he heard and saw a commotion.

"We hear 'pop pop.' Super gnarly. We are like those were fireworks, and my other buddy was like 'Those were gunshots,'" the witness said. "And then we saw all these Border Patrol dudes running and then they were chasing someone."

CBP said northbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic was halted for about 30 minutes after the incident. Southbound traffic was not affected.

CBP did not specify whether border authorities fired the shots, were fired at, or both. SDPD, the agency leading the investigation, told NBC 7 the shooting involved Border Patrol agents.

SDPD and the ATF responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

