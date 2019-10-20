11-Month-Old Baby Shot 3 Times While in Car in Philadelphia

An 11-month-old child was in critical condition after being shot three times as gunfire rang out in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. (Published 3 hours ago)

An 11-month-old baby is in the hospital after being shot three times while in a car in North Philadelphia.

The child's stepmother was driving near the 700 block of West Luzerne Street Saturday night when she heard gunshots. The woman kept driving to the 4900 block of North Camac Street to flee the shooting. When she arrived about ten minutes later, she saw five bullet holes in her vehicle and then realized the baby had been shot three times, police said.

The baby suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and buttocks. The woman rushed the child to the Einstein Medical Center. The child was then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

"I can't believe it," Kim Cash, the woman's neighbor, told NBC10. "I hope that baby pulls through. I really do. I really do. Eleven months old. My heart is breaking right now. I don't know what to do."

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.