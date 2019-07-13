NYCBlackout: Social Media Users Take to Twitter During Manhattan Power Outage

New Yorkers took to Twitter Saturday evening amid a power outage that left much of midtown Manhattan in the dark. From subway passengers stuck on trains to a lightless Radio City, people used the hashtag #nycblackout to share information and images.
Take a look:
Apparently it’s the whole city. Sound on!#blackout#frozen#broadway#nycblackout#broadwayblackout @ Frozen - The Musical https://t.co/tqGo15sWpQ
(Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Columbus Circle — Developing: Power is out in multiple buildings on Broadway from 55th St to 59th St after a nearby transformer fire. Updates here: https://t.co/QFCq6IlWeQ#CitizenApp#ProtectTheWorldpic.twitter.com/cnpNwARqgr— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 13, 2019
And with Broadway shows cancelled due to blackout the streets fill.#nyc#nycpoweroutage#nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/cg95c2Ty7N— FrancescoMarciuliano (@fmarciuliano) July 14, 2019
Scenes from 30 Rock during the #nycblackout. Elevators aren’t working. Thankfully I was only up on the 4th and was able to take the stairs. pic.twitter.com/ZUPLEvaqIh— Julian Alberto Hernandez (@julianahernz) July 14, 2019
Add Hell’s Kitchen to the #blackout list. Here you see a man helping direct traffic on 43rd and 10th Ave. @ConEdison#NYCblackoutpic.twitter.com/wZGY6uhrZf— Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) July 13, 2019
Radio City lights are out due to the blackout#blackout#nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/deE8EgoYi0— a guy with no name (@joedeangelus) July 13, 2019
CBS WEEKEND NEWS IN BLACKOUT @CBSEveningNews@CBSNews#nycblackout#blackout#cbsnewspic.twitter.com/BrUipDaLBY— Henry Callander (@henry_callander) July 13, 2019
More from the #NYCblackout#blackout , from Hell’s Kitchen area. Cell service spotty but working, stores empty. Wine store guy leaving (on what would probably be an insanely profitable night if his cash register worked). pic.twitter.com/wAVwwaRuIi— Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) July 13, 2019
Umm, all the giant moniters went out in Times Square #NYCpic.twitter.com/xbOEyzaChk— Christian (@clovos25) July 13, 2019
https://twitter.com/danafbishop/status/1150189289705279488
Here’s how we’re on TV for @NBCNightlyNews from 30 Rock in the midst of a blackout in parts of midtown Manhattan. Backup generators in one small studio. #Blackoutpic.twitter.com/e833iLygJh— Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) July 13, 2019
We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you.— Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 13, 2019
#NYCblackout Around Broadway area. Hearing stories about people getting stuck in elevators in some buildings. #nyc#blackout#njmornings@News12NJpic.twitter.com/8MLc5a2hum— Carissa Lawson (@CarissaLawson) July 13, 2019
BLACKOUT AT FROZEN!!!
stuck on a subway train with no power #blackout#nycpic.twitter.com/ac6H35yzwJ— tiffani davis ♡ (@tiffdavs) July 13, 2019
Finally off the train.. but now I’m stranded in Chelsea??? #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/4hzwZCE0Db— Dana Bishop (@danafbishop) July 13, 2019
45th Street in Manhattan is a sea of people right now #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/ulbgu0dMBw— Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 14, 2019
66 st is completely dark. pic.twitter.com/lTke20jepN— Bombay Saphfire (@bombaysaphfire) July 13, 2019
I’m going up stairs at 59 St. a little terrifying tbh. Power outage is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZE2Fu30IWz— Bombay Saphfire (@bombaysaphfire) July 13, 2019