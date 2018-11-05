NBC, Fox News Pull Trump Immigration Ad Amid Called Racist

NBC pulled an immigration ad from President Donald Trump widely derided as racist after it aired on the network's NFL coverage on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for NBC's advertising sales department told NBC News that, "After further review, we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible."

CNN had declined to air the ad, citing its editorial coverage in calling it racist. Following NBC's announcement, Fox News said it had decided on Sunday to stop showing the ad. Facebook said it stopped the ad from receiving paid promotion because the video contains "sensational content," violating company advertising policy.

NBC's decision to run the ad, which linked an undocumented immigrant convicted of murdering two California law enforcement officials to migrants traveling toward the United States to seek asylum, drew flak on social media. "Will and Grace" star Debra Messing said she was "ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad."

Trump: 'Mistruths' and 'Unprovable Claims'