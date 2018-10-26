NBC News canceled "Megyn Kelly Today" on Friday following a firestorm of criticism surrounding Megyn Kelly's remarks about the use of blackface, the anchor's exit coming barely more than a year since the show's premiere.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors,” an NBC spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as Kelly is in talks with NBC News about her future at the network, which sources said were likely to include her leaving the company.

The cancellation followed a segment about Halloween costumes Tuesday in which Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a cast member of "Real Housewives of New York City," who darkened her face for a Diana Ross costume. Kelly said it was acceptable when she was a kid when portraying a character.

Social media condemnation was swift, and Kelly apologized to fellow NBC staffers in an email later in the day. Yet both NBC's "Nightly News" and the "Today" show did stories on their colleague's comment. Al Roker said "she owes a big apology to people of color across the country."

Kelly opened Wednesday's show by saying she was wrong and sorry for what she said.

"I have never been a PC kind of person, but I do understand the value of being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity," she said.

It wasn’t the first controversial comment Kelly made on her show since being hired away from Fox News. In "Megyn Kelly Today's" debut episode, she asked a fan of "Will & Grace" if he became gay because of the show. Soon afterward, Jane Fonda coldly changed the subject after Kelly asked about her plastic surgery.

In 2013, as an anchor at Fox News Channel, Kelly’s insistence that Santa Claus is white prompted another firestorm, and the remarks reverberated on social media this week given her comments about blackface.

Kelly is paid $23 million per year, and has a three year deal that was signed in January 2017, according to a source familiar with the contract.