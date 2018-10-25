Megyn Kelly Fires Agent After Blackface Criticism: Source

Megyn Kelly fired her agent Wednesday after news leaked that the NBC News star might be relinquishing her daytime show, a source directly familiar with the situation told NBC News.

The source said Kelly parted ways with her agent Matt DelPiano, of Creative Artists Agency, the executive who negotiated her stratospheric $23 million-a-year deal for three years with NBC News.

A representative for Kelly, Davidson Goldin, told NBC News Wednesday night that Kelly was switching to UTA. Just hours later, UTA spokesman Seth Oster told NBC News, “After initial discussions, UTA made a decision not to move forward in representing her.”

A source directly familiar with the talks between Kelly and UTA told NBC News they had been in talks with Kelly for two weeks — prior to the blackface comments — and when other UTA clients voiced displeasure over those comments, representing Kelly became “untenable.” (UTA represents Jo Ling Kent, one of the co-authors of the NBC report.) CAA did not immediately return requests for comment. NBC News declined to comment, and Kelly was not immediately reachable.

Trade magazines The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported that Kelly was in discussions about a new role at the company and suggested her show “Megyn Kelly Today” would end after its second season.

Kelly immediately received harsh backlash after her segment Tuesday about Halloween costumes and what people find acceptable in the current cultural climate. She later apologized for the comments.