Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted for Murder in Botham Jean Killing

A Dallas County grand jury on Friday indicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on a murder charge in the shooting death of an unarmed neighbor, county records show.

The case sparked protests and national debate over what charges she should face. Guyger, 30, had previously been charged with manslaughter after an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The neighbor, Botham Jean, was in his own apartment when Guyger shot and killed him Sept. 6. She claimed she got off on the wrong floor and thought he was an intruder in her apartment.

At the time of the shooting, she was in uniform and returning home after working her shift.

It happened in the South Side Flats complex on Lamar Street not far from police headquarters. Jean lived one floor above Guyger.

Guyger faces life in prison on the murder charge. The manslaughter charge had carried a sentence of up to 20 years.

Jean, 26, was from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. He was working in Dallas as an accountant.