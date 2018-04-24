Two Dallas police officers and a civilian have been shot near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas, police confirm. (Published 4 hours ago)

Two Dallas police officers and a Home Depot loss prevention officer were shot in northeast Dallas Tuesday afternoon. A massive search is underway for a 'person of interest.'

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. outside The Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive.

Earlier in the day, multiple sources told NBC DFW that one of the officers had died, but during a news conference Tuesday evening, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said she would not release the conditions of those shot -- therefore NBC DFW will await official confirmation on the officers' conditions.

All of those injured in the shooting were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



The shooter is still at large, police believe he is still armed.

Officers are currently searching for 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, who they are calling a "person of interest." The photo is a mugshot from January when Juarez was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger spoke with Juarez's grandmother, Janie Longoria, Tuesday night. She said her family "backs the blue."

