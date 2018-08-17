Family Had Financial Struggles Before Man Allegedly Killed Wife - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Timeline, Expectations for Friday Storms
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Family Had Financial Struggles Before Man Allegedly Killed Wife

But this year Shanann Watts shared an image of a Lexus she said was awarded for her work

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Husband Arrested in Colorado Missing Family Case

    Christopher Watts, the husband of a missing family in Colorado, has been arrested on three charges of murder. Shannon Watts and her daughters, Bella and Celeste, were reported missing on Monday. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

    Family and friends of Shanann Watts are wondering what could have driven her husband to kill her and their two daughters, which authorities suspect he did early this week, leading to his arrest on Thursday.

    NBC News reports that Shanann and Chris Watts had been under financial pressure, having filed for bankruptcy in June 2015. At the time, they had two savings accounts with less than $10 and a joint account with under $870.

    But by their fifth anniversary this November, Shanann gushed on Instagram: "Chris these have been the best years of my life! Our love just grows strong everyday!" This year she shared an image of a Lexus she said was awarded for her work.

    It's unclear how the family's financial fortunes improved, but her social media pages are covered with images of her wearing weight loss and health patches from Le-Vel, which encourages sellers to share customers' success stories.

    Top News Photos: Vermont's Hallquist Becomes First Transgender Nominee for Governor

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Vermont's Hallquist Becomes First Transgender Nominee for Governor
    Charles Krupa/AP
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us