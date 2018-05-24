Peel Police in Canada say two people detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a Mississauga, Ontario restaurant late Thursday night, setting off a blast that injured 15 people. The suspects fled the scene immediately, authorities said.

Police received a call at 10:30 p.m. and responded to reports of an explosion at the Bombay Bhel Restaurant, Toronto Police Service Constable Iryna Yashnyk said. Twelve people have minor injuries. Three people with serious "blast type" injuries were taken to a trauma center.

Yashnyk said there are no details available yet on how many people were in the restaurant when the incident took place, or what part of the restaurant the blast happened. She also said there is no information as to whether the owner of the restaurant was also inside.

Police expect the plaza where the restaurant is located to be sealed off for the rest of the night, and are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who set off the IED.

