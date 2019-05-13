3 Dead After 2 Floatplanes Collide in Alaska

Two floatplanes collided in mid-air Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan, leaving three dead and three missing.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says in an email to The Associated Press that the planes collided under unknown circumstances.

Eleven passengers were on a de Havilland Otter DHC-3. Five people were on a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.

NBC News reported the three dead were on the Beaver plane. There were two missing from that aircraft. There was one missing from the other plane.

A Timeline of WikiLeaks' Julian Assange's Time in Self-Exile

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange had spent up to six years in self-imposed exile at the Ecuadorean embassy in London until he was forcibly carried out and arrested by British police. These were the events that led up to it. (Published Monday, May 13, 2019)

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Of those,

No Kidding: Goat Farm Sees Spring Baby Boom

A Pennsylvania farm is experiencing an unprecedented baby boom - just in time for spring. Three goats welcomed triplets, quadruplets and a set of quintuplets at the Amish Farm & House, which is planning on a "baby goat shower" to celebrate. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

1 person missing from Otter.