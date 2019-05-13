3 Dead After 2 Floatplanes Collide in Alaska

Two floatplanes collided in mid-air Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan, leaving three dead and three missing.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says in an email to The Associated Press that the planes collided under unknown circumstances.
Eleven passengers were on a de Havilland Otter DHC-3. Five people were on a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.
NBC News reported the three dead were on the Beaver plane. There were two missing from that aircraft. There was one missing from the other plane.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
