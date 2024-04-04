7 children contacted by police, 46 arrested during sex sting in San Diego

A sex trafficking sting conducted last month in San Diego and National City led to 46 arrests, the California Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday in a news release.

The multi-agency law enforcement operation, dubbed Operation Better Pathways, was conducted between March 5-27 in "areas known for sexual exploitation," the AG's Office said.

The operation partially involved law enforcement officers working undercover to pose as people offering sex for sale, then arresting sex buyers:

"During the operation, law enforcement personnel conducted targeted surveillance of areas known for sexual exploitation in San Diego and National City, utilizing various investigative techniques to directly identify and stop alleged human trafficking and sexual exploitation in real time. Simultaneously, law enforcement went after sex buyers by posing as individuals offering sex for sale at those same locations. Sex buyers were then generally directed to an alternate location and arrested."

The 46 arrests were for alleged crimes that included human trafficking of a minor and assault with a deadly weapon.

Along with the arrests, officials say 20 people — including seven children — were offered support services. The California Attorney General's Office said San Diego County Child Welfare Services and adult and juvenile support service advocates were on hand to provide assistance to potential victims and survivors.

More than 1,300 human trafficking cases were reported in 2021 in California, more than any other state, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The California Attorney General's Office statement on Operation Better Pathways said human trafficking is prevalent in the hospitality, commercial sex, domestic work and construction industries, and victims of human trafficking are also found among migrant and seasonal agricultural workers, providers of residential care and in California's garment sector.

If you or someone you know could be a victim of sex trafficking or exploitation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text the words "BeFree" or 233733