6-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Does Not Like to be Rushed' Goes Viral for Adorable Morning Routine

A 6-year-old boy in New York City is melting hearts with his mindful morning routine.

Mom and children's book author Alissa Holder recently shared a video of her son Ayaan “casually drinking” lemon and honey tea and reading a chapter book at 6:30 a.m.

“At first I laughed. Because…who does he think he is?” Holder captioned her Instagram post, in part. “But then I realized that I’m glad he had this moment of calm and focus for himself before he starts his day at school.”

Ayaan intentionally wakes up an hour before his younger siblings, according to his mother. Holder and her husband, Alpha Diop, an artist, are also parents of a 3-year-old daughter, Alaïa, and a 5-month-old son, Asé.

“Ayaan likes his alone time, and he also enjoys a calm and relaxing morning. He does not like to be rushed," Holder tells TODAY.com. “So I’ll get him up early, and he’ll use the extra time to do a quiet activity.”

Holder also places what she calls a “self-care caddy” outside the first-grader’s door. It contains Ayaan’s “essentials,” including body lotion, face oil and of course, a book.

In the now-viral video, Ayaan is reading "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,” by Jeff Kinney. (The series is a spinoff of Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series.)

Ayaan (center) smiles big for a photo with his family. Courtesy Alissa Holder

Ayaan is an awesome and friendly kid himself, his mom shares.

“He’s always been really kind and caring,” Holder says, noting that Ayaan enjoys entertaining his two siblings. He also plays the African drums, loves “all kinds of sports,” and does food reviews, which Holder shares on social media.

“He’s definitely well-rounded,” Holder says.

Holder's clip of how Ayaan starts his day racked up more than 3,500 Instagram comments.

“He looks like he’s got himself a healthy 401k,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Whose 55 year old daddy is trapped in this baby?😂😂 love this.”

Another person joked that Ayaan looks like, "Like a little professor. Or a contented old man in retirement."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: