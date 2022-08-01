What to Know Folks along the Jersey Shore will have their eyes on the sky on Aug. 24, 2022, for the annual Atlantic City Airshow.

People line beaches from Brigantine to Margate to catch the show in the sky over Atlantic City and its surrounding shore towns.

Here's your guide on what to expect, where to park and what to bring.

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember.

Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."

When is the Atlantic City Airshow?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Atlantic City Airshow will be taking off around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

If you're not sure that you will be able to catch the performance on the 24th, Meet AC and airshow organizers say there will be a practice day on Tuesday, Aug. 23 starting around 11 a.m., where you may be able to catch some performers getting ready.

This practice day is subject to change without notice.

Which performers are taking to the sky for the 2022 AC Airshow?

Airshow favorites the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights will be back to thrill sky gazers for the 2022 show, organizers said.

Others high-flyers taking part include the Full Throttle Formation Team, Jim Beasley P-51 Mustang, Chris Thomas Airshows and U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” East Coast Demo Team.

Organizers have bios available on the performers.

What should I bring/prepare beforehand?

A pre-flight checklist is available on the AC Airshow website which highlights the best ways to create the ultimate viewing experience.

Meet AC recommends wearing lighter clothing if the weather is hot, bringing sunscreen, chairs, blankets and umbrellas, especially if you are planning to enjoy the show from the beach along the Atlantic Ocean. Be sure to pop on some sunglasses while you are looking to the sky.

Remember a portable radio - WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM will be providing all of the commentary for spectators watching the show.

Where can I see the show?

You can enjoy a great view of the show from a number of different locations in Atlantic City.

You can watch the airshow from any of the beaches or on the boardwalk for free in AC. Some limited handicap-accessible viewing space is available for spectators at Montpelier Avenue and Boardwalk Pavilion.

Looking to catch some of the action, but not be in the thick of it? People also flock to Ventnor, Margate and Brigantine beaches as the performers tend to soar beyond just AC's skies.

Looking to enjoy the show from the water? You're also able to catch a glimpse of all the in-air action off-shore in Atlantic City. Airshow organizers remind boaters that there will be a "no-boat zone" prohibiting boaters from getting too close to the beach.

How can I get to the event, where can I park?

If you are driving down the shore, parking for the event is available throughout Atlantic City. See the website's parking information page to view a complete parking map as well as get pricing.

You will also be able to head down to AC using public transit. NJ Transit is offering rail service on its Atlantic City Rail Line and bus service.

When in AC, you can catch a Jitney to get close to the action.

Click here to find the best route for you and your family.

Where are the premium viewing areas this year?

There are four different options for premium spots to enjoy the show. Guests can purchase tickets for any of the below special locations here.

Flightline Club at Beach and Bellevue Avenue

This VIP experience will be on a private area of the beach, right at the center of the flying area. You can enjoy the performance in a shady spot under a tented area, indulge in all-you-can-eat lunch and listen to the show's announcer. Tickets are available for $75 here.

VIP Watch Party at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Your ticket to the VIP Watch Party includes lunch and complimentary bottled water as well as Coca-Cola products, all with a spectacular viewing of the airshow from the private outdoor loggia overlooking the boardwalk. A parking spot is also included with your $135 ticket purchase, available here.

Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow Viewing Party at Bally's Beach Bar

At Bally’s Atlantic City Beach Bar, your ticket gets you two summertime cocktails or beverages, some BBQ for lunch and entertainment throughout the show. You can grab your ticket online here or at the door on the 24th for $75.

Rooftop Airshow Viewing Event at The Vue at the Claridge

The Vue Roof Top Bar provides a 360-degree panoramic view of the city, the beach and of course the airshow. Your admission includes an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet. Kids and young adults are welcome at the event when accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Adult tickets (10 years old and up) are available for $119 and kids' tickets (younger than 10 years old) are available for $59 here.

Check out complete details and more information on the Atlantic City Airshow on their website.