2021 NFL QB Injuries: Tagovailoa, Dalton, Taylor exit in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Several high profile starting quarterbacks were sidelined during Sunday's slate of football games in an injury-riddled Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

First, Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room early in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was replaced by Jacoby Brissett.

Tua Tagovailoa was helped off of the field after the last offensive play. He is now being carted to the Dolphins locker room. pic.twitter.com/h5atY8vd89 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

Officially, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has a rib injury and is questionable to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs. The Dolphins QB is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to make sure that there is not associated cartilage damage.

So, nothing broken for Tua, but the MRI will tell the full story on cartilage, etc. Officially, he remains questionable to return. Jacoby Brissett is in against the #Patriots. https://t.co/BcsbmaWlb2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2021

Chicago Bears starter Andy Dalton came up limping after scrambling for 14 yards on the first play of the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bears first round pick Justin Fields replaced Dalton and finished the series.

Andy Dalton has left the game with a non-contact injury.



Justin Fields comes in at QB for the Bears. pic.twitter.com/doZlC2SRGj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

Dalton returned for the Bears’ next possession but left after one series before heading back to the locker room. He was deemed doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Houston Texans starter Tyrod Taylor was having an outstanding day against the Cleveland Browns, completing 10-of-11 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing), before suffering a hamstring injury. Taylor was declared out for the game and Houston backup Davis Mills replaced him.

#Texans Injury Updates:



#89 WR Danny Amendola is out with a hamstring injury.

#12 WR Nico Collins is out with a shoulder injury.

#5 QB Tyrod Taylor is out with a hamstring injury. #HOUvsCLE — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 19, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr had a defender roll into his legs on a touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carr was able to walk off the field and was evaluated in the medical tent for a while before re-entering the game. The Raiders held a 16-7 lead and Carr threw for 282 yards and one touchdown before the injury.

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz appeared to have his right ankle rolled up on a sack in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

Carson Wentz hobbling and Jacob Eason warming up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

Wentz limped off the field in visible pain and frustration and backup QB Jacob Eason was seen warming up with about seven minutes remaining in the game.

Wentz had thrown for 247 yards and one touchdown before injuring his ankle.