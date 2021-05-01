Hartford

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Accidentally Injured by Vehicle in Hartford, Conn.: Police

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A 2-year-old boy has died after police said he was accidentally injured by a vehicle at a home in Hartford on Saturday.

Officers said they were called to an area hospital around 1:25 p.m. after getting a report of a 2-year-old boy who had been accidentally injured. The child was later pronounced dead, authorities added.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, the child was accidentally injured by a vehicle at a private residence on South Whitney Street. The child was then transported to the hospital by family members.

U.S. & World

Afghanistan 15 hours ago

Formal Start of Final Phase of Afghan Pullout by US, NATO

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

Back on Track: 2021 Kentucky Derby Kicks Off at Churchill Downs

The incident is being investigated by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.

Police said at this point, the incident appears to be a tragic accident and no charges have been filed. Everyone involved is cooperating with police, they added.

This article tagged under:

Hartforddeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Kentucky Derby Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us