2 People Taken to the Hospital After Plane Crash in Danbury, Conn.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a plane crashed between two homes in Danbury Monday evening.

A city official told NBC Connecticut that police and firefighters responded to the area of 161 Southern Blvd. The plane crashed at approximately 6 p.m.

The plane landed on top of a shed nestled between two homes, according to the fire department. The aircraft struck the roof line of the house and put holes in the roof. Some rafters were broken as well, according to authorities.

A man and woman on board were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to fire crews.

"Two civilians were in the plane. Both were able to escape with minor injuries. They walked away from this," said Fire Chief Richard Thode.

Thode said the residents were home at the time of the crash, and they "heard it and felt it." Both homeowners were uninjured.

Marisol Acevedo was home at the time with her boyfriend and mother.

"We heard this horrible noise. The house shook. We're trying to figure out what happened. My boyfriend jumps out of the chair and says, 'Oh my God, the tree hit the house.' He runs outside and he's like, 'It's a plane!' I get out of my chair and I'm like, 'What?' He's like, 'I'll call 911,'" Acevedo said.

She said she saw the plane's passenger bleeding, so she ran back in the house to get some towels and call for help.

"They seemed shaken up but okay. But was kind of like, 'Phew.' A sigh of relief," Acevedo said.

“To get the alert on a phone of a plane crash, you never know what you’re going to get when you get here. So always happy to hear the radio reports of everybody was out, everybody is walking, no fire. This crashed between two houses, we could have had two houses fully involved," Thode said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were called in to investigate.

Thode said he believes the single-engine plane took off from Danbury, and it's based in town, too.

"It is a plane falling from the sky. This could have been much worse. Thank the heavens, God is always looking out for everybody so we are good," Acevedo said.

Police are firefighters remain at the scene.