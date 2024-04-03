14 National Burrito Day deals to fill your pocket with savings

Whether you like to fill them with meat or prefer them strictly vegetarian, think of them as the ultimate breakfast food or prefer them as a late-night snack, burritos are a versatile dish that deserves to be celebrated in a major way.

On Thursday, April 4, the world will pay homage to the beloved Mexican wrap on National Burrito Day, and many restaurants are cooking up deals, discounts and freebies for the occasion. Here are a few we plan to chow down on.

Baja Fresh

When loyalty members buy one burrito at participating Baja Fresh between April 1 — 4, they’ll get another for free using the code BURRITO2024. If you’re not a current loyalty member, you can sign up to receive the offer.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

When loyalty members buy one burrito at Bubbakoo’s Burritos on April 4, they’ll get a coupon for another free one. The offer is valid at all locations and the coupon is redeemable at a future date.

Chipotle

In honor of National Burrito Day, Chipotle is rolling out a new interactive game, Burrito Vault. Here’s how it works: Visit unlockburritoday.com starting at 12 p.m. PT on April 2 and 3.

If you’re one of the first 50,000 players to guess the correct Chipotle order each day and unlock the Burrito Vault, you’ll score a BOGO code (redeemable on April 4) and be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win free burritos for a year. Players have four chances to win each day.

In addition, Chipotle is offering rewards members $0 delivery on April 4 with the code DELIVER online and in the app at participating U.S. and Canada locations. The offer is valid with a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order and isn’t valid on catering, Burritos by the Box orders or third-party delivery.

Del Taco

Del Taco rewards members who spend $10 at participating locations on April 4 will get a free burrito. The offer is valid on app and online orders and is limited to one per guest. It’s not valid with other discounts or with third-party delivery.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus rewards members will find a buy one, get one free offer in the restaurant’s app on April 4. It’s valid at all locations.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is serving up four different offers for National Burrito Day between April 1 — 4.

April 1: $0 delivery fee on all app or online orders. The offer isn’t valid with other deals or third-party delivery.

April 2: $10 bonus card for each $50 eGift card purchased online, redeemable by May 2, 2024.

April 3: El Pollo Loco’s Instagram page will share codes for free burritos or a percentage off a burrito purchase for this day only.

April 4: Rewards members will get a buy one, get one free (of equal or lesser value and not valid on combos) burrito offer valid on this day only.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On April 4, Moe’s Southwest Grill has a buy one, get one free deal on burritos and bowls. The offer is valid when you order online, in the Moe’s app or in-store at participating locations nationwide. The free item must be of equal or lesser value (add-ons, extras, premium proteins, taxes, fees and catering are excluded), and the offer isn’t valid with other offers or third-party delivery.

In addition, Moe’s is running a National Burrito Day giveaway on April 4 and will offer 100 customers the opportunity to win free burritos for a year (52 burrito rewards, one issued each week of the year). Customers can enter in one of two ways:

Rewards members: “Check in” with your rewards account (aka place an order in the app, scan a receipt, etc.).

Other customers: Enter on Instagram and Facebook by commenting and tagging a friend on the restaurant's National Burrito Day post.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On April 4, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina customers can get $5 off the restaurant's Big Bordurrito, (made with fajita chicken or steak) or a Classic Burrito or Chimichanga. The offer can be redeemed at participating locations in-restaurant, online or on to-go orders using the code 5OFFBURRITO.

Pokeworks

On April 4, Pokeworks customers can get $2 off a regular or large “Poke Your Way” burrito at participating locations.

Qdoba

National Burrito Day is kind of a big deal at Qdoba. On April 4, rewards members will be treated to a free burrito when they buy an entrée and drink. The offer is valid online, in the app or in restaurants.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

All burritos will be just $8.99 at Rubio’s Coastal Grill on April 4. Customers can choose from several options, including the California Burrito, Shrimp and Bacon Burrito, Puerto Nuevo Burrito and the Chicken Burrito Especial.

To redeem the offer, order one or multiple burritos in the Rubio’s app and use the code BURRITO or scan the QR code in-restaurant.

Sheetz

Between April 4 — 6 Sheetz customers can get $2 off made-to-order burritos at all locations. To score the deal, simply clip the offer in the Sheetz app.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

Tocaya Modern Mexican’s email subscribers will score free chips and guac when they buy any burrito on National Burrito Day.

Verve Culture

Prefer to make your own burritos at home? Verve Culture is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off its Red Tortilla Press Kit and XL Tortilla Press through April 18 using the code TODAYTORT.

Wahoo’s

From April 4 — 8, Wahoo’s is discounting two of its burritos — the Citrus Slaw and Outer Reef — to $10.95. Not sure which one to choose? Here’s a description of each:

Outer Reef: made with your preferred protein, cheese, lettuce rice, beans and green sauce

Citrus Slaw: made with your preferred protein, cheese, citrus slaw, roasted tomato salsa, rice and beans

