104-year-old Chicago woman dies just one week after record skydive

Dorothy Hoffner, a lifelong Chicagoan and centenarian who recently set a world record for being the oldest person to ever participate in a tandem skydive, has passed away just a week after her incredible jump.

Officials at the Brookdale Senior Living Center confirmed that Hoffner, 104, died in her sleep this week.

Hoffner had set the record on Oct. 1 when she participated in a tandem skydive at Skydive Chicago on Oct. 1. She jumped from a plane, which was flying at roughly 10,000 feet, and safely landed as part of the record-breaking jump.

That leap is still being confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records, according to officials.

“Skydiving is a wonderful experience, and it’s nothing to be afraid of,” Hoffner told NBC Chicago after her jump. “Just do it.”

Officials at Skydive Chicago expressed their condolences, while saying they were proud to have been part of Dorothy’s big day.

“We are deeply saddened by Dorothy’s passing, and feel honored to have been part of making her world record skydive a reality,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Skydiving is an activity that many of us safely tuck away in our bucket lists. But Dorothy reminds us that it’s never too late to take the thrill of a lifetime.”