Long Island

Long Island Man in 90s Rescued After Falling Into Storm Drain

Fire officials say it appears a storm drain grate gave way when the man stepped on it

A man in his 90s when rescued Saturday after falling about 10 feet down a storm drain on Long Island, New York, firefighters said
News 4

A man in his 90s when rescued Saturday after falling about 10 feet down a storm drain on Long Island, New York, firefighters said.

Fire officials say it appears a storm drain grate gave way when the man stepped on it in Central Islip. He was found by a neighbor who was taking a walk and heard him moaning for help, authorities said. Someone called 911 at about 1:15 p.m.

It took first responders about 45 minutes to get the man out, said Central Islip Fire Chief Christopher Portelli.

News

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

First Snow of New Year Could Drop Several Inches North of NYC

COVID-19 Jan 1

New York Becomes 4th State to Cross 1M COVID-19 Cases

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Neighbor Charlie Marshall told Newsday that he was taking a walk when he found the man. He said the man’s car was parked next to a trash bin with its engine running and driver’s door open.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Long IslandCentral Islip
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us