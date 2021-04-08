7-Year-Old Boy Dies in Early Morning House Fire in New Jersey

A 7-year-old boy has died after flames engulfed his New Jersey home early Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to 65 Astor Street in Newark around 5 a.m. after reports that a child was trapped on the third floor of the burning home. A spokesperson with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office later confirmed that the boy has died. His identity hasn't been identified.

The boy's father was able to escape the home through the front door but he tried to reenter through the roof next door. He was rescued by firefighters.

Two adults and three children were injured and they transported to University Hospital for treatment, police said.

Witnesses told NBC New York that the young boy who moved to this area with his family only a few months ago.

Three families in total were affected by the fire that spread to two neighboring homes, according to police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.