NYC Man Stabs Father, Brother Before Killing Girlfriend: Police

A New York City man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his father, his brother and killing his girlfriend.

Police say a 29-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, went on a stabbing spree on Ellis Avenue the Unionport section of the Bronx on Sunday.

The man allegedly attacked his brother and father first, leaving them with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. He then went down the block and fatally stabbed his girlfriend.

The woman was found inside a third floor hallway of her apartment, police said.

Charges for the suspect are pending and no other information was immediately available.