Yankees Hold Moment of Silence for FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo

Tributes for a slain FDNY EMS lieutenant continued across New York City on Saturday when thousands packed inside Yankee Stadium honored the fallen first responder.

Alison Russo was killed Thursday in a senseless and gruesome act of violence outside her stationhouse in Queens. She was the 1,158th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, and the second EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years.

The New York baseball team held a moment of silence during their afternoon game Saturday for the 25-year veteran EMS member. Her photo was also displayed on the big screen inside the stadium.

Today, we held a moment of silence in memory of FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in a senseless act of violence while on her lunch break on Thursday. Lieutenant Russo-Elling was a 25-year FDNY EMS veteran and a World Trade Center first responder on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/o0kg8njXFE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A memorial has continued to grow for Russo outside the stationhouse where she worked for 25 years. On Friday, there was also bagpipes and a moment of silence, a somber eloquent tribute to the woman who embodied EMS' moniker of New York's Best.

Neighbors left flowers at the corner of 20th Street and Steinway, the scene where Russo was killed in an unprovoked attack.

The FDNY released details Saturday of funeral arrangements scheduled Wednesday, and a wake throughout the day Monday and Tuesday.

A service for the 9/11 first responder will be held at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, starting at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed live.