On-Duty EMS Worker Stabbed in Neck in Random Queens Attack, Officials Say

A woman who works for the city's EMS was stabbed from behind outside her Queens station house in an apparently unprovoked attack, three law enforcement officials said Thursday, stressing the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

According to those initial findings, the woman had left her station in plainclothes when the man ran up to her and stabbed her in the neck, the officials say.

The 34-year-old suspect escaped authorities inside a building around mid-Thursday afternoon but police were later able to put the suspect into custody.

The victim was said to be in grave condition at the hospital. Mayor Eric Adams was heading to the hospital where she was being treated.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.