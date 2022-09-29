Queens

On-Duty EMS Worker Stabbed in Neck in Random Queens Attack, Officials Say

The EMT was taken to a hospital and was said to be in grave condition, law enforcement officials said; the attacker appeared to hole up inside a building before being taken into custody

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

A woman who works for the city's EMS was stabbed from behind outside her Queens station house in an apparently unprovoked attack, three law enforcement officials said Thursday, stressing the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

According to those initial findings, the woman had left her station in plainclothes when the man ran up to her and stabbed her in the neck, the officials say.

The 34-year-old suspect escaped authorities inside a building around mid-Thursday afternoon but police were later able to put the suspect into custody.

The victim was said to be in grave condition at the hospital. Mayor Eric Adams was heading to the hospital where she was being treated.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

