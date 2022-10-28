Wrench Thrown Through Glass Door at Cardinal Timothy Dolan's Manhattan Home

Police are searching for the person responsible for throwing a wrench through a glass door at Cardinal Timothy Dolan's residence in midtown Manhattan.

The incident occurred sometime Friday afternoon at the home that is just behind St. Patrick's Cathedral on Madison Avenue. Cardinal Dolan was not home at the time, but rather was up in Rockland County, the archdiocese of New York said.

The wrench smashed through a glass outer door, but there is another door behind it. There were three people inside at the time, a priest and two other workers, the archdiocese said. No one was hurt in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing surveillance video of what happened.