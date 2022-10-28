Timothy Dolan

Wrench Thrown Through Glass Door at Cardinal Timothy Dolan's Manhattan Home

Police are searching for the person responsible for throwing a wrench through a glass door at Cardinal Timothy Dolan's residence in midtown Manhattan.

The incident occurred sometime Friday afternoon at the home that is just behind St. Patrick's Cathedral on Madison Avenue. Cardinal Dolan was not home at the time, but rather was up in Rockland County, the archdiocese of New York said.

The wrench smashed through a glass outer door, but there is another door behind it. There were three people inside at the time, a priest and two other workers, the archdiocese said. No one was hurt in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing surveillance video of what happened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Timothy DolanMidtowncardinal timothy dolan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us