Would you eat perpetual stew? This Brooklyn soup has been brewing for over 40 days

It started with a pot of potato leek soup — and hasn't stopped since.

Annie Rauwerda has been documenting the journey of her very own perpetual stew on social media since the stew's "birth" on June 7.

“I had always known about the idea of perpetual stew but I had never done it. I figured, why not?" Rauwerda told NBC 4 New York. "My best friend, who has lived in Korea for three years, she’s in town for the summer, and so together we were just like, 'let’s do it.'"

Rauwerda, also known as @depthsofwikipedia on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, began her social media presence by highlighting strange and interesting facts found on Wikipedia.

Now, in addition to her typical content, she posts stew-related media such as updates and upcoming dates for the public to come and see the steamy spectacle in all its glory.

For the past month, Rauwerda, along with her fellow self-proclaimed 'stew-ges' — best friend Hajin Yoo and boyfriend David Shayne — have brought the soupy magic to Bushwick's Fermi Park on Tuesday nights.

“I was hoping some people would come, and I didn’t even know if anyone would come because it’s kind of crazy," Rauwerda said. "I definitely did not expect it to be this big."

Hundreds of hungry stew lovers have waited in lines throughout the Brooklyn park to try the famed soup in the past month.

Though the Bushwick perpetual stew community seems to be growing at an exponential rate, both Rauwerda and Yoo admit they will have to say goodbye to their beloved brew in the near future.

“As much as I wish I could continue it until the heat death of the universe, just in perpetuity, I probably should focus on my job" Rauwerda laughs. "It’s become quite the task.”

Yoo hopes once the 'stew-ges' decide to end their journey with the stew that they may be able to continue its legacy within their newly formed community.

"I think it would be kind of nice to maybe hand out a piece of the stew at the very end. We would be like 'we’re passing it on to you and you can have your own little stew parties wherever.'"

"That’s the dream," says Yoo.

Though this stew-a-palooza will be coming to the end of its original run soon, those interested in joining the fun while it lasts can find out more details on the savory spectacle here.